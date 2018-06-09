Sat June 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2018

All will be provided equal opportunities, says Askari

LAHORE: Hasan Askari Rizvi took oath of the office of the caretaker chief minister of Punjab at the Governor's House here on Friday.

Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana took the oath from him. Earlier, Askari held a meeting with the governor. He was presented the guard of honour on his arrival at the Chief Minister's Office. Later, he held meetings with officers and other staff members at the Chief Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, in a statement Rizvi said holding of free and fair elections is his top priority and the responsibility of holding transparent elections would be performed in the best manner.

He said the provision of a level-playing field to all would be ensured and the administration would play its due role in removing the reservations in an impartial manner. He said his mandate is to hold peaceful, transparent elections. He said all the necessary resources would be utilised for holding the general elections. “I know my obligations and every effort will be put in to perform the duty in the best manner,” he concluded.

