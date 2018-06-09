183 get nomination papers for three Islamabad seats

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The process of submitting nomination papers for the upcoming general elections gained momentum on Friday as several candidates submitted their documents for NA-52, NA-53 and NA-54.
According to details a total of 183 candidates have obtained nominations forms in the federal capital, and they could submit their papers till June 11. So far, a total of 30 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for NA-52, NA-53 and NA-54.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the date for submission of nomination paper for General Election 2018. The candidates of PML-N, PPP, PTI, APML and several other parties already submitted their nominations papers.
