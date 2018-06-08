First movie-themed hotel opens in Dubai

DUBAI: Majid Al Futtaim and Marriott International on Wednesday announced the opening of Aloft City Centre Deira, the Aloft brand’s third property in Dubai.

Owned and developed by retail giant Majid Al Futtaim, Aloft City Centre Deira is the first hotel in the region to offer movie-themed suites, alongside a VOX Cinemas outdoor screen, Arabian Business reported.

Jalil Mekouar, CEO of Hotels at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties said: “I’m delighted to announce the opening of the Aloft City Centre Deira, which is our 13th hotel in the region. This is a milestone moment for Majid Al Futtaim as we integrate our VOX Cinemas brand into one of our hotels for the first time.

"This concept will provide a completely new offering within Dubai’s hospitality sector and will see us create even more authentic and personalised experiences that will delight guests in our home market.”