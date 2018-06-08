Pakistan moves from 175th to 116th number on transparency index

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been pushed from 175th to 116th number on transparency index for which National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s efforts cannot be discounted.

NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the NAB has initiated complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations against politicians, bureaucrats and ex-military officers across the board on alleged allegations of corruption.

“The indiscriminate action has increased the prestige of NAB manifold due to indiscriminate and visible action against the mighty as the aim of NAB is to apprehend the corrupt and deposit the looted amount in the national exchequer,” he said while addressing as chief guest at cheque distribution ceremony at NAB Headquarters.

The chairman NAB said that eradication of corruption is vital to prosper Pakistan and is absolutely committed to eradicate corruption with iron hands in order to make Pakistan corruption free. “The NAB is determined to return of looted money to affectees of different housing and cooperative societies and during the past 7 months has recovered 2100 million from corrupt and distributed among affectees of different societies which is a record achievement,” he said.

The NAB chairman appreciated the work put by all ranks of NAB and directed them to continue their national duties with best of their abilities so corruption should be rooted out completely from Pakistan with the help of all stakeholders.

The chairman said in the year 2017 which can be called basically a year of re-invigoration of NAB, we have moved with new zeal and efforts. “Through detailed introspection and analysis of organisational weaknesses, overhaul of procedures and processes, all pillars of the organisation i.e. Operations, Prosecution, Human Resource Development and Awareness and Prevention have been reactivated,” he said.

He said the new concept of “Combined Investigation Team” (CIT) has been introduced in NAB for a fair, transparent and unbiased inquiry/ investigations as per law. “The new system of CIT is lending quality in work and performance of NAB officers. Due to which overall conviction ratio of NAB has increased at 77 percent which is one of the best conviction ratios by any investigation agency of the world,” he added.

He said the NAB has fixed 10 months time limit for logical disposal of cases i.e. 2 months for complaint verification, 4 months for Inquiry and four months for Investigation.

The NAB chairman said that Transparency International (TI) has rated Pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 175 to 116 which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB efforts. “This is because of effective Anti Corruption Strategy of NAB which has started yielding positive dividends. Similarly PILDAT have indicated that 42 percent people have confidence on NAB as compared to FIA and Police,” he said.