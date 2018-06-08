IHC issues notice to NAB chief on Nawaz petition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s petition seeking directions for the accountability court (AC) to simultaneously render judgements in the three corruption references as decided by it earlier on November 8, 2017.

This week on Tuesday, the AC had dismissed Nawaz Sharif’s application for postponement of the final arguments in Avenfield apartments corruption reference as his counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmad wanted to first complete statement and cross-examination on Wajid Zia in all the three references, including Al-Azizia and Flagship. The AC, however, putting the cross-examination in Al-Azizia on halt, had allowed the prosecution to forward final arguments in Avenfield apartments’ corruption references.

The AC, dismissing Nawaz Sharif’s application, noted in its June 5 order: “Accused has not produced any defence witness in this (Avenfield) reference. He has also not opted to be examined on oath u/s 340 (2) CrPC. Therefore, the reason for rendering the decision simultaneously in all the three references does not exist at present.” With this order, the court has expressed its mind that it would decide in Avenfield apartment’s corruption reference first.

Petitioner Nawaz Sharif, in his recent petition, has been contending before the court to set aside the AC’s decision. Taking up the petition, the IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued notices to NAB and put of hearing with date to be fixed by the registrar office.

It is to mention here that the AC judge in his November 8, 2017 order had observed that “in order to avoid conflicting judgements, or any likelihood of ignoring any defence that will be produced by the applicant/accused in each reference, all the three references shall be decided simultaneously.”

Mian Nawaz Sharif, in his application before the IHC division bench, has cited NAB through its chairman, AC judge and his co-accused Maryam, Hussain, Hassan and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar as respondents.

He contended that the main allegation against the petitioner that he possesses assets beyond means, and, under the law, such a case should be tried in a single reference unlike the multiple references. His petition for one reference was twice dismissed by the apex court on technical grounds, and the petitioner still holds on to view that under such an allegation only one reference could be filed.

Later, the petitioner filed an application before the AC requesting the court to club the three references and conduct a joint trial for the reason that all the three references were based on JIT volume nine report and common witnesses.

The AC, however, dismissed that application on November 8, 2017. the petitioner then challenged the same order before the IHC and his petition was dismissed on November 23, 2017. In the petition, petitioner had also contended that in case there are common witnesses in all the three references, cross-examining them again and again would provide them a chance to improve their statements.

The IHC division bench, while dismissing the petition, had observed that “The apprehension of the applicant that the defence shall be disclosed to the witnesses has been taken into account by respondent No 2. The learned trial court observed that the decision in the three references shall be rendered simultaneously. Moreover, in order to overcome any prejudice, which the applicant apprehends he may face regarding disclosure of defence, a request can be made to the learned trial court for cross examination of joint witnesses ie witnesses who are common in three references on the same date or on the following day so that they have little or no chance for thinking and improving upon what is to be said.”