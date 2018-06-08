PM for strategy on petroleum production

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk has asked the Petroleum Ministry to work out a comprehensive strategy within two months for addressing petroleum related issues as the same would be put up for the consideration to elected government that would be assuming power in the wake of polls. He has asked the ministry to attend to any emergent situation as per the mandate of the caretaker government.

Prime Minister chaired the briefing on petroleum at Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday. Minister for Power Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, Secretary to Prime Minister Suhail Aamir, Secretary Petroleum Sikandar Sultan Raja and senior officials attended the briefing.

The Secretary Petroleum briefed the Caretaker Prime Minister about the petroleum sector with special focus on production and sector-wise consumption of gas and petroleum products in the country. The Prime Minister was informed that the country’s current energy requirements of 79.58 Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (MTOE) were being met through 38% gas, 34% oil, 06% LNG and other resources including LPG, Hydro and coal resources. Secretary Petroleum also gave an overview of the available gas and oil reserves in the country and the cumulative province-wise production and their utilization.

The Prime Minister was informed that around 0.5 million consumers were being added annually to the existing number of 8.8 million of gas consumers in the country. It was informed that with diminishing domestic production, LNG requirement which currently stands at 1000 MMCFD was projected to reach 3600 MMCFD by 2030. The Secretary Petroleum, in his briefing, also highlighted certain issues concerning the petroleum sector including revision of gas sale prices. The Prime Minister directed that besides attending to any emergent situation as per the mandate of the caretaker government, a comprehensive strategy should be worked out during this period for addressing petroleum related issues for the consideration of the incoming elected government.

In the meanwhile, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi called on the Caretaker Prime Minister at the PMO. The Chief of Naval Staff felicitated the Caretaker Prime Minister on assuming office of the Prime Minister. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy came under discussion during the meeting.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa also called on the Prime Minister on Thursday at the PMO.