PFA seizes 3,600kg meat

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday conducted a special raid and caught illegal slaughterhouse, where raiding team seized 3600kg emaciated meat and also registered a case against accused involved in this crime.
PFA Additional Director General (operations) Rafia Haider said that raid was conducted on the tip-off of PFA's meat safety team.
A special raid was conducted in the area of cattle market (Bakar Mandi).
She said that theauthority has confiscated 90 maunds germ-infested meat and set ablaze at PEMCO''s furnace.
She further said that the team also arrested all accused from the spot and handed over to police while registering a FIR against them.
