Fri June 08, 2018
National

June 8, 2018

PFA seizes 3,600kg meat

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday conducted a special raid and caught illegal slaughterhouse, where raiding team seized 3600kg emaciated meat and also registered a case against accused involved in this crime.

PFA Additional Director General (operations) Rafia Haider said that raid was conducted on the tip-off of PFA's meat safety team.

A special raid was conducted in the area of cattle market (Bakar Mandi).

She said that theauthority has confiscated 90 maunds germ-infested meat and set ablaze at PEMCO''s furnace.

She further said that the team also arrested all accused from the spot and handed over to police while registering a FIR against them.

