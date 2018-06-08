Scrutiny of candidates: ECP sends no new instructions to FBR, SBP, NAB & Nadra

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dispatched no new instructions under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Nadra for conducting scrutiny of candidates for upcoming general elections 2018 that could help barring tax evaders and potential loan defaulters from contesting elections.

Even after inclusion of affidavit which was made mandatory along with nomination of papers as instructed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the ECP has not sought any ‘meaningful information’ from different government departments on the basis of which any tax evaders or those who had written off multimillion rupees loans and getting other incentives at the cost of taxpayers’ money could be barred from contesting elections in line with articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

However, this affidavit could prove potential threat for future of these candidates on the basis of which they might face disqualification even after winning next polls if proved that they hide any information at time of contesting elections.

For instance, the ECP has sought details of paid taxes of last three years from the FBR. They did not ask that how much this candidate had evaded taxes by showing less income. There is need to invoke law of whistle blower that if anyone hide its assets or income someone could appear before the court of law and present evidence against evaders who are trying to become member of the Parliament.

According to SOPs on use of online scrutiny system via scrutiny facilitation cell sent out by the ECP to all relevant departments, a copy of which is available with The News, stating that as per Article 218 (3) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan “It shall be the duty of the Election Commission to organise and conduct the election and to make such arrangement as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law, and that corrupt practice is guarded against”.

It states that similarly it is the legal responsibility of the Returning Officer (RO) to perform scrutiny of nomination papers of contesting candidates under articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan read with sections 62 and 63 of the Election Act, 2017.

It is quite challenging for the RO of National Assembly and provincial assemblies to perform scrutiny (to cross check veracity of information) of nomination papers of hundreds of thousands candidates within stipulated time period is eight days under the law.

This challenge, the SOPs states, can easily be addressed with the help of technology that always gives speed, accuracy and authenticity called “Online Scrutiny System”. It is a computerised automated system that facilities each RO to assess the credentials of contesting candidate directly from the database of the FBR, NAB National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and SBP.

As per past the best practice, the ECP, therefore, has decided to facilities ROs in carrying out the scrutiny of nomination papers in an efficient and meaningful manner using “Online Scrutiny system” as an extra administrative step.

For this purpose a Scrutiny Facilities Cell has been established in the ECP. Secretariat to facilitate all the ROs by providing them necessary information about candidate with the technical assistance of Nadra, SBP, NAB and FBR.

A Computerised Automated System is introduced to gather data (CNIC Number, Name and Number of the Constituency) of each and every contesting candidate from the ROs as per attached proforma and share it with Nadra, FBR, SBP and NAB for cross checking of facts.

All these organisations are digitally connected via secured electronic connection for processing of information on prescribed format which will be immediately sent back electronically to the respective RO.

The RO needs to perform following steps during scrutiny of the nomination papers of contesting candidates of NA/PA assemblies to get the requisite information of candidates on time like;

RO shall send data of contesting candidates to ECP’s Scrutiny Cell as per attached proforma (format) during time of filling of nomination papers on daily basis.

RO shall send data via fax/email to concerned focal person in ECP’s Scrutiny Cell.

Data entry of contesting candidates will be performed in the ECP Secretariat using Online Web portal service of scrutiny.

Nadra/FBR/NAB/SBP will check credentials (in their databases) of contesting candidates records and provide necessary details on proforma and upload the same on scrutiny web portal with duty signed/stamped scanned copy with in 24 hour or rarity.

The ECP’s scrutiny facilitation cell will download all the data uploaded by the organisations (Nadra/FBR/NAB/SBP) and will transmit it to concerned RO through email/fax.