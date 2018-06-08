Hameeda Shahid files papers from Upper Dir

Ag APP

PESHAWAR: Hameeda Shahid has filed nomination papers for general seat of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from the remote and backward mountainous district of Upper Dir.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Hameeda Shahid has submitted nomination papers from constituency PK-10 Dir-1 with determination to play part as spearhead for protection of women’s rights in the male-dominated society of Upper Dir.

She expressed gratitude to the party’s leadership for reposing trust in her and vowed to come up to the expectations and work for the underdeveloped and ignored area of Dir.