Fri June 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

BR
Bureau report
June 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hameeda Shahid files papers from Upper Dir

Ag APP

PESHAWAR: Hameeda Shahid has filed nomination papers for general seat of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from the remote and backward mountainous district of Upper Dir.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Hameeda Shahid has submitted nomination papers from constituency PK-10 Dir-1 with determination to play part as spearhead for protection of women’s rights in the male-dominated society of Upper Dir.

She expressed gratitude to the party’s leadership for reposing trust in her and vowed to come up to the expectations and work for the underdeveloped and ignored area of Dir.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar