Curfew lifted in Wana after successful Jirga

WANA: People heaved a sigh of relief as curfew was lifted in Wana, main town of the South Waziristan Agency, after five days on Thursday.

South Waziristan Political Agent Sohail Khan announced lifting of the curfew after holding negotiations with the Ahmadzai tribesmen.

The sources said the political agent arranged a jirga with 120 elders of the Ahmadzai Wazir tribal elders. The jirga remained in session for hours. The successful negotiations led to lifting of the curfew from all tehsils of Wana.

It was decided that a jirga of the political administration and Ahmadzai Wazir tribe will be convened on June 25 after Eidul Fitr.

The Wana town was placed under curfew on Sunday when a group of militants allegedly opened fire at the fuel station owned by the Pakhtun Tahafuz Movement leader, Ali Wazir. Two people were killed and 40 injured in the incident. The town was placed under curfew subsequently.

People were suffering a lot due to curfew. They were facing scarcity of food items. Traffic was suspended on the Wana-Tank Road and vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the road.