Tribal elders demand construction of Kalabagh Dam

JAMRUD: The elders at a jirga here on Wednesday demanded the government to construct Kalabagh dam to overcome the water and power shortage in the country.

Speaking at a jirga, former federal minister Malik Waris Khan said that those opposing construction of Kalabagh dam were against the development of the country as no country could progress with severe power outages.

“India is diverting our waters to construct dams while we are opposing construction of reservoirs in our country,” said Malik Salahuddin.

They highlighted the fact that Pakistan had lost billions for lack of sufficient energy resulting in increased joblessness and decreased economic activity. They warned that the government must take serious decisions now or the situation would deteriorate.

Malak Faizullah Jan, Malak Abdul Razzaq, Malak Manan and Malak Ghaffar and others attended the jirga.