Donations sought for charity hospital

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Welfare Hospital and Blood Transfusion Services is providing free services to 60 children daily.

A press release said the Peshawar centre was providing free blood transfusion from 30 to 40 children daily. The number of ailing children benefiting from the facility at Kohat stands at 15 while 10 children in Swat are availing themselves of this facility, added the communication.

Frontier Foundation Chairman Muhammad Haleem said that the annual expenditure of the hospital stood at Rs50 million. He said as the services were being offered free of cost, the hospital management at times faced financial crunch.

“But we are thankful to the philanthropists who come forward and help us with their donations that prove to be of great help in carrying out the task,” he added, requesting the people to give Zakat and other donations to the hospital as that would ultimately help the poor families whose kids were suffering from serious blood-related diseases.