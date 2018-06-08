Two killed, 8 injured in Tirah accident

BARA: Two persons, including a woman, were killed and eight others sustained injuries when a passenger van plunged into a ravine in Tirah on Thursday, political administration and local sources said.

The sources said a passenger coach was going to Tirah from Bara when the driver lost control over the steering wheel due to speeding and it skidded off the road in Nari Baba area in the Tirah valley.

As a result, a child and a woman were killed on the spot while eight others wounded. Soon after the incident, the Khassadars and security forces reached the site and retrieved the bodies and the injured from the van. The wounded were taken to a hospital in Peshawar.