Khassadar official killed in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: Unidentified gunmen abducted and then shot dead a subedar of Khassadar force in Safi tehsil of Mohmand Agency, official sources said on Thursday.

They said the gunmen abducted Subedar Sher Ali Shah when he was on way to a nearby mosque to perform Isha prayer in Alingar area in Safi tehsil.

They said that the bullet -riddled body of the abducted man was found dumped in Safi tehsil the next morning. The political administration handed over the body to the relatives for burial.

Assistant Political Agent Tariqullah Khan and political tehsildar went to the residence of the slain Khassadar and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

The political administration also gave Rs100,000 cash to the family for arranging the final funeral rites of the slain official. Meanwhile, the political administration started investigation into incident.