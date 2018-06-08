SHO among 3 martyred in Lower Dir attack on police van

TIMERGARA: Two cops including a Station House Officer (SHO) and a civilian were martyred and two others sustained injuries when a police mobile van was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Maidan area in Lower Dir district on Thursday, official sources said.

They said the police mobile van was on a routine patrol when it was hit by the roadside IED at Lamotai Soori Pau village in Maidan.

The sources said SHO Bakht Munir, driver Irfan and a civilian Fazal Hussain were martyred in the explosion while Constable Hazrat Saeed and Constable Asad Iqbal sustained injuries.