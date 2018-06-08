Mulk assures US of fair elections

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk has assured the United States that the caretaker government is committed to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding free and fair elections in the country and subsequently smooth transition of power to the elected government, in accordance with the constitution.

The Prime Minister was talking to US Vice President Mike Pence Thursday evening on phone. He congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming office. The US Vice President appreciated Prime Minister Mulk’s illustrious career as a jurist and wished him well.

He also conveyed to him good wishes of US President Donald Trump. The US Vice President is the first international leader who spoke to the caretaker Prime Minister in the wake of assuming the office. It has been officially stated that the Prime Minister and Vice President agreed upon the importance of strengthening bilateral relations as well as pursuing the common objective of achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister thanked Vice President Pence for his felicitations and told him that the caretaker government is committed to assist the ECP in holding free and fair elections and the smooth transition of power to the elected government, in accordance with the constitution.