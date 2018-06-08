Target all terrorists without distinction, US tells Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The US Secretary of State Micke Pompeo spoke on Wednesday with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The two officials talked about the ways to advance US-Pakistani bilateral relations, according to the State Department. Other topics that were discussed include "the need for political reconciliation in Afghanistan, and the importance of targeting all militant and terrorist groups in South Asia without distinction."

This was the first time that a high-level communication took place since Mike Pompeo took charge, and especially after he told Congress members that American officials were not treated well in Islamabad. Pakistan-US relations have been in deep stress lately, resulting in the suspension of the US financial assistance to the country. The Trump administration has accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorist outfits and have been demanding Islamabad to take action against the notorious Haqqani Network and the Taliban that threaten and attack US soldiers in Afghanistan. Pakistan has always denied such allegations and have maintained that it will carry on with the war against terrorism on its own dime.

President Trump earlier this year halted aid alleging that Islamabad was not helping the US in countering terrorism. In mid-May, both countries also imposed travel restrictions on each other’s diplomats working at their respective embassies. Secretary Pompeo also told lawmakers two weeks ago that American officials at the embassy in Islamabad are not treated well. Pakistan in return offered a fast-track mechanism to address any complaints and asked US to discuss issues of mutual concern.

The US also wants Afghanistan to hold talks with the Taliban to reach a political solution before their parliamentary elections.