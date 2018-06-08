Cabinet Division issues dos and don'ts for caretaker govt

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division Thursday issued dos and don’ts to all concerned about the role and functions of the caretaker government.

In an “immediate” official communication issued to secretaries of federal ministries and divisions, the government authorities are directed to ensure strict compliance of these limits as set by the Elections Act 2017.

Reminding the administrative heads of the federal ministries and divisions that the caretaker cabinet has already been inducted, the Cabinet Division while referring to the Elections Act explained what would be functions of the caretaker government and what the caretaker shall not do.

The Cabinet Division said that the following are the functions of the caretaker government:-

a) The caretaker government shall perform its functions to attend the day-to-day matters which are necessary to run the affairs of the government.

b) It will assist the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold elections in accordance with law.

c) The caretaker government will restrict itself to activities that are of routine, non-controversial and urgent, in the public interest and reversible by the future government elected after the elections.

d) It will be impartial to every person and political party.

The caretaker government shall not:-

(a) take major policy decision except on urgent matters;

(b) take any decision or make a policy that may have effect or pre-empt the exercise of authority by the future elected government; (c) enter into major contract or undertaking if it is detrimental to public interest;

(d) enter into major international negotiation with any foreign country or international agency or sign or ratify any international binding instrument except in an exceptional case;

(e) make promotions or major appointments of public officials but may make acting or short term appointments in public interest;

(f) transfer public officials unless it is considered expedient and after approval of the Election Commission of Pakistan; and

(g) attempt to influence the elections or do or cause to be done anything which may, in any manner, influence or adversely affect the free and fair elections.