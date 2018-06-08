Askari, Marri named caretaker CMs for Punjab, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday unanimously named Professor Hasan Askari as the interim chief minister of Punjab and Alauddin Marri as the interim chief minister of Balochistan.

The commission notified the names of the two caretaker chief ministers.

According to the commission, the notifications were issued pursuant to the provisions of clause (3) of Article 224A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and as a result of detailed deliberations on Thursday.

The matter to name the two caretaker chief ministers was referred to the commission after the respective governments and opposition failed to reach consensus on a single name.

Already, the Election Commission had to select Justice (R) Dost Muhammad as caretaker chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following the deadlock between the provincial government and the opposition named candidates for the post.

Additional Secretary ECP Dr. Akhtar Nazir announced the names of two interim chief ministers separately after the commission met here to pick out two names out of eight nominations.

Marri’s name had been shortlisted as a nominee for the post, along with Sardar Shau­kat Aziz Popal­zai and Allauddin Marri (both proposed by the government) and Aslam Bhootani and Jahan­gir Ashraf Qazi (recommended by the opposition).

The process for selection of caretaker chief minister of Balochistan had been referred to the commission after the government-nominated members in Quetta did not attend a meeting of the parliamentary committee to name the interim chief minister, a day earlier.

This is rare that the commission had to pick out caretaker chief ministers of three out of four provinces, whereas the interim chief minister of Sindh was named by the provincial government and opposition, not needing the electoral body’s services in this connection.

Professor Hasan Askari is an educationist, while Marri is a social worker.

Geo adds: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Thursday rejected the ECP’s decision to name Dr Hasan Askari as the Punjab caretaker chief minister.

In a press conference held hours after the ECP chose Dr Askari, the PML-N leaders voiced their reservations about the selection and urged the commission to review its decision.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Dr Askari’s appointment would create doubts about transparency in the upcoming general election.

Abbasi, accompanied by Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Khurram Dastgir, Rana Sanaullah among other party leaders, said Dr Askari was an ardent critic of the PML-N and that his partiality was evident in the views he had expressed in his articles and news programmes.

“It is unfortunate that the ECP chose [Askari for the position]. The PML-N will reject the election results if he is made caretaker chief minister of Punjab,” he said.

The former prime minister, brandishing an article penned down by Askari years ago, said that his articles show his partiality against the PML-N.

Abbasi lamented that the names proposed by the PML-N for the caretaker Punjab CM slot were of individuals with good reputation whose neutrality was well-established.

Rejecting the PML-N’s reservations, the ECP told Geo News that the decision to name Dr Askari as the caretaker Punjab CM was unanimous.

“The commission works on merit and is under no pressure,” Altaf Khan said, adding, “All the four members of the ECP and the chief election commissioner had agreed on Dr Askari’s name.” The spokesman said the naming of the caretaker chief minister was the politicians’ job. The ECP only fulfilled its constitutional obligation, he added. Dr Askari’s name was decided upon in light of the law and the Constitution, he observed.