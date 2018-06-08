PSF’s determination paying dividends: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Squash Federation’s Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi said that PSF’s strategy to bring top international circuit events back to three major cities of the country worked wonders as the year 2018 would be richer and busier.

The PSF SVP, who hosted Iftar in Risja members’ honour, in a media talk said that despite hosting lower prize money international events in Pakistan, the federation was not getting the major international tournaments due to the so called security reasons.

“We took the initiative of bringing in the best players including some top Egyptians to Pakistan. Watched by independent security representatives, they played in front of packed complex. That strategy worked and later we were allowed to organise events of our choice in Islamabad,” he said.

Shahid said the PSF’s determined efforts to have the same permission for Lahore and Karachi also paid dividends. “Though initially Professional Squash Association (PSA) was reluctant to allow us to hold tournaments in Lahore and Karachi, our persistent approach backed by government helped us get the green signal for the two major cities also.

“During this period I have arranged several meetings with top security experts as well as with the world’s leading squash officials. Now a record number of events to be staged in 2018 in three major cities of the country.”

The PSF SVP revealed that the Air Force contributes almost 90 percent for squash development in the country. “We just get Rs3.5 million annually from the government while we invest almost Rs4 million per year each on each top player’s participation in international circuit events besides other major expenses.

“We know that grooming a player is not that easy. What you need is a continuous participation in international circuit to improve your ranking. That is the reason why we want more international events for Pakistan. This way our youngsters keep pursuing excellence,” he said.

He admitted that Imran Khan’s success as a top cricketer and his team’s victory in the 1992 World Cup has turned youngsters’ interest towards cricket in a big way. “Finding talent for squash is a difficult proposition as youngsters these days are more inclined towards cricket. Still our effort is to broaden the pool of professional squash players. The country like Norway has over 40,000 registered squash players.”

He maintained that the game was more competitive and needed extra efforts. “No less than six hours training is required for each professional to excel at international level. That training is besides the time a player spends on his competition.”

Air Marshal Shahid warned top players against excessive use of cell phones and spoiling their time in off the court activities. “These players would have to realise the requirements of competitive squash. Though provincial associations are contributing, there is requirement to broaden the pool at grassroots level.”

He said that efforts were on to keep youngsters in training and coaching throughout the year.

Later, he distributed cash incentives among the top players including Tayyab Aslam, Farhan Zaman, Asem Khan, Israr Ahmad and Hammad Fareed.