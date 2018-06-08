China looks to bolster militancy fight at security summit

BEIJING: China will seek to bolster the fight against extremism at a regional security summit this weekend with some of its closest diplomatic allies, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Jointly led by Russia and China, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was launched in 2001 to combat radical Islam and other security concerns in their own countries and across Central Asia.

It added two new members, India and Pakistan, last year and Iran has been knocking at the door. Tehran is currently an observer rather than a full member of a bloc that also includes four ex-Soviet Central Asian republics.

"One of the pressing tasks facing the SCO is to continue fighting against militants of the Islamic State who, following the extremist group´s defeat in Syria and Iraq, have returned to their native countries, some of which are SCO members or observers," China´s official Xinhua news agency said this week.

Member countries have destroyed more than 500 training bases for armed militants and arrested some 2,000 members of "international terrorist organisations" between 2013 and 2017, it said. China says it faces a threat from militants in its far western region of Xinjiang, where hundreds have been killed in unrest in recent years.

China has long found a sympathetic audience from Russia and Central Asian countries for its security crackdown, although Western nations have expressed concern about rights abuses, charges China denies.