Modi to meet Xi for second talks in weeks

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday just weeks after the pair agreed to open a new chapter in their relationship following a tense border stand-off.

The leaders of the world´s two most populous nations will hold a bilateral meeting in the Chinese city of Qingdao on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, India´s foreign ministry said Thursday. It follows a much anticipated face-to-face in late April when Xi and Modi sought to mend ties after a period of hostility between the regional powers.

During that encounter, both agreed to maintain "peace and tranquillity" at their borders, without specifically mentioning their militaries coming eyeball-to-eyeball in a disputed Himalayan area last year. Both sides stood down and a major crisis was averted but the neighbours have a long history of mistrust. Modi used a major security speech in Singapore this month to call for all countries to have "equal access" to shared maritime areas under international law.