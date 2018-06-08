Clarification

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance on Thursday stated that in a news report carried out by a large section of the press on 7th June 2018, the former Senate Chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has questioned the policy decision taken by caretaker Finance Minister with regard to negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The former chairman has pointed towards the fact that the role of caretaker government is to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free, fair and transparent elections and to run the day to day affairs of the state. It is observed that the former chairman Senate may have reacted to a news article published earlier that the government has decided to continue the consultation process with the Fund which is binding under Article IV.

The news item does not reflect the factual position. The Ministry of Finance would like to clarify that Article IV consultations (Under Articles of Agreement) with member countries are part of IMF’s overall responsibility i.e to monitor the economic and financial policies of its189 member countries. IMF monitoring typically involves annual visits to member countries. Upon completion of their evaluation, the IMF staff presents a report to the Executive Board for discussion. The Board’s views on the report are then transmitted to the country’s authorities who conclude the process.

It is clarified that Article IV consultations are an annual feature. These were previously scheduled to be held in Islamabad during the month of March 2018. As the government decided to present the Annual Budget 2018-19 in May 2018; the pre-occupation of key government ministries and officials in budget making exercise delayed the process. Article IV consultations are now likely to take place in the later part of June 2018. These are routine consultations and do not imply entering into negotiations with IMF.

It is clarified that the Finance Minister has been misquoted by a section of the press as the government has not yet taken a decision to go to the Fund for any bailout package.

Mehtab Haider adds: This scribe has filed story about decision of the caretaker government to hold article IV consultation with the IMF by end June 2018.

The Ministry of Finance has confirmed each and every word written in the story published in The News Int on June 6, 2018.

This correspondent had also explained in his published story that the Article IV consultation does not mean seeking fresh bailout package from the IMF. It is consultation done by the IMF with all its member countries once in a year.

However, this article IV consultation will help both Pak and the IMF team to come with prescription on actual economic health of the country and this broader agreement could become the basis for negotiating any fresh bailout package if Islamabad desires so after installation of elected government in the aftermath of July 25 elections. So this correspondent stands by its story.