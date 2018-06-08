Qureshi’s son awarded PTI ticket for NA-157

ByOur correspondent

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf has allotted party ticket to Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi for NA-157 Multan-IV (previously NA-148 Multan-I) and he submitted his nomination papers on Thursday.

Zain Qureshi is the son of PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and he is contesting his first election of his political career. The PTI has also issued party tickets to Punjab Assembly slots of NA-157. Sitting MPA Malik Mazhar Abbas has recently quit the PML-N and joined the PTI. He has been allotted ticket for PP-218 Multan-VIII and Dr Akhtar Malik for PP-219 Multan-IX. Talking to journalists, Zain Qureshi said people had completely disappointed from the PML-N and the PPP because they had failed to deliver. He said PTI would sweep the next election with majority seats and Imran Khan would become the next prime minister. At least 13 Punjab Assembly slots fall in the district, but PP-212 Multan-II is the only constituency where more than 40 candidates have received nomination papers.