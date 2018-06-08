Electricity restored

LAHORE: The Lahore Electricity Supply Company (Lesco) has restored electricity supply of eight circles of the region within 48 hours, claimed Lesco chief here Thursday. The Tuesday’s storm followed by rain had caused electricity breakdown in all circles of the Lesco as billboards and trees had fallen on the electricity installation and damaged them. However, Lesco field staff after hectic efforts restored electricity in all circles, including South, East, Central, North, Okara, Sheikhupura, Nankana and Kasur.