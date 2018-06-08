Muslims share Iftari with Jews, Christians in London

LONDON: Christian and Jewish community members joined Muslim worshippers at a South Woodford mosque to share Iftari, international media reported. Around two hundred worshippers gathered at South Woodford Mosque, in Mulberry Way, for an Inter-faith Iftar meal organised by the East London Three Faiths Forum on Wednesday.

The forum’s Dr Mohammed Fahim welcomed guests and introduced talks from Cranbrook ward Councillor Shamshia Ali; Imam Mahmoud Attiya Ibrahim; Rabbi David Hulbert, from the East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue; and Peter Musgrave, of Vine Church, in Ilford. Imam Ibrahim explained the importance of fasting - called in Arbic as Sawm – which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

“The fasting is to get a sense of God consciousness and a sense of closeness to Allah,” he said. “If I ask you what the most important thing in this mosque is, you might say the carpet or the central heating, which all serve a purpose” he said. “But the most important thing is the pillars - without them the whole thing would collapse!” Rabbi Hulbert then spoken about the role of fasting in Judaism, one of the most significant dates being Yom Kippur - the Day of Atonement. He said: “I feel honoured to be here and breaking fast in this mosque and I hope this becomes an annual event.”

Peter Musgrave then spoke on the month of Lent, where Christians traditionally abstain from something they love.

He said: “Instead I am trying to find out what it is I truly desire, beyond the trivial and the things I am obliged to do.”

Following a recitation of the Holy Quran, the worshippers broke their fast with dates at sunset.

And before the feast went into full swing, the Muslim worshippers re-arranged themselves into rows for a second round of prayer while their Jew and Christian counterparts watched with fascination.

The guests then enjoyed ample portions of samosas, biryani, fruit and fried chicken, among other dishes.

A Muslim, Ali said: “I really value what South Woodford Mosque has done in terms of opening its doors to the community.”