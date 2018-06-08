Fri June 08, 2018
June 8, 2018

Army copter makes crash landing

RAWALPINDI: A helicopter of Army Aviation Thursday made crash landing in Quetta during medical evacuation of an injured soldier from Kahan, Kohlu to Quetta. “Crew and pilots remain safe, however two crew members got injured,” an ISPR press release said. Meanwhile, the injured FC solider embraced Shahadat.

