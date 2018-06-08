Army copter makes crash landing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: A helicopter of Army Aviation Thursday made crash landing in Quetta during medical evacuation of an injured soldier from Kahan, Kohlu to Quetta. “Crew and pilots remain safe, however two crew members got injured,” an ISPR press release said. Meanwhile, the injured FC solider embraced Shahadat.
