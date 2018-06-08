SC dismisses PML-N plea to remove NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) dismissed plea moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) seeking removal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal from his post. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the petition in his chamber. PML-N leader Noor Ahmed Awan had approached the apex court against the NAB chairman on May 12. The petitioner took the stance that the accountability bureau had released a press statement on May 8, which had stated that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was involved in transferring money worth of $4.9 billion to India and NAB would probe the matter. The petitioner further stated that the sole purpose of the press release was to malign Nawaz Sharif. However, the State Bank of Pakistan had rejected that information on September 21, 2016, the petitioner noted. The petitioner requested the court to remove NAB chairman from his post for levelling allegations against his leader. The chief justice after going through the arguments rejected the plea and disposed of the matter.