SC verdict on nomination papers: Parliament, other state pillars seem nowhere, says Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif Thursday said in reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision on nomination papers of contesting candidates for the general elections that the Parliament and other pillars of the state seem nowhere. Nawaz Sharif was told by some lawyers accompanying him that the Supreme Court has directed the candidates to submit details through an affidavit before the court and in case of any discrepancy, the apex court will initiate contempt of court proceedings. Nawaz Sharif commented where is the supremacy of the Parliament? “Parliament, Constitution and law have been reduced to no value,” he said. The former prime minister said there are three pillars of the state. “At the moment we couldn't see the role of two pillars of state -- executive and the legislature. Nawaz Sharif was also questioned about the recently initiated inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for the construction of LNG terminal that was replied by Pervez Rashid while Nawaz kept mum.

Pervaiz Rashid said that the inquiry has been initiated that why Nawaz Sharif ended miles long queues of vehicles for CNG.

“Why Pakistanis were provided with gas in the winters and why factories kept functioning throughout the year,” he said.