Fri June 08, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2018

Condolence

LAHORE: Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) has condoled with Arshad Satter, secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation, over death of his mother. In a message to Arshad PbOA said: “We are deeply grieved over the demise of your beloved mother. May Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant you and your and your family the courage to the bear this irreparable loss”.

