Fri June 08, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 8, 2018

Germany go to WC atop FIFA rankings

PARIS: Defending champions Germany will have the psychological advantage of going to the Russian World Cup finals sitting atop the FIFA rankings.

The Germans are in good shape heading to Russia after their talismanic goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, a key player in their 2014 victory, returned to action after a long absence through injury. Neymar’s on-form five-time World Cup winners Brazil are second, multi-talented Belgium are third, Cristiano Ronaldo’s European champions Portugal fourth and Lionel Messi’s Argentina are fifth.

FIFA standings:

1. Germany

2. Brazil

3. Belgium

4. Portugal

5. Argentina

6. Switzerland

7. France

8. Poland (+2)

9. Chile

10. Spain (-2)

11. Peru

=12. Denmark,

England (+1)

14. Uruguay (+3)

15. Mexico

16. Colombia

17. Netherlands (+2)

18. Wales (+3)

19. Italy (+1)

20. Croatia (-2)

21. Tunisia (-7)

22. Iceland

23. Costa Rica (+2)

24. Sweden (-1)

25. United States (-1)

Selected

27. Senegal (+1)

34. Serbia (+1)

36. Australia (+4)

37. Iran (-1)

41. Morocco (+1)

45. Egypt (+1)

48. Nigeria (-1)

55. Panama

57. South Korea (+4)

61. Japan (-1)

67. Saudi Arabia (0)

70. Russia (-4).

