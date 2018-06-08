Germany go to WC atop FIFA rankings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Defending champions Germany will have the psychological advantage of going to the Russian World Cup finals sitting atop the FIFA rankings.
The Germans are in good shape heading to Russia after their talismanic goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, a key player in their 2014 victory, returned to action after a long absence through injury. Neymar’s on-form five-time World Cup winners Brazil are second, multi-talented Belgium are third, Cristiano Ronaldo’s European champions Portugal fourth and Lionel Messi’s Argentina are fifth.
FIFA standings:
1. Germany
2. Brazil
3. Belgium
4. Portugal
5. Argentina
6. Switzerland
7. France
8. Poland (+2)
9. Chile
10. Spain (-2)
11. Peru
=12. Denmark,
England (+1)
14. Uruguay (+3)
15. Mexico
16. Colombia
17. Netherlands (+2)
18. Wales (+3)
19. Italy (+1)
20. Croatia (-2)
21. Tunisia (-7)
22. Iceland
23. Costa Rica (+2)
24. Sweden (-1)
25. United States (-1)
Selected
27. Senegal (+1)
34. Serbia (+1)
36. Australia (+4)
37. Iran (-1)
41. Morocco (+1)
45. Egypt (+1)
48. Nigeria (-1)
55. Panama
57. South Korea (+4)
61. Japan (-1)
67. Saudi Arabia (0)
70. Russia (-4).
