Shakib and seniors flayed for Afghan series loss

DHAKA: Nazmul Hassan, the BCB president, has criticised Bangladesh’s players for series loss to Afghanistan.

In the wake of their T20I series defeat to Afghanistan Hassan has accused them of taking advantage of a “free environment in the dressing room” in the absence of a head coach. “This is very frustrating,” Hassan said. “I think the team is in the same state as it was during the home series against Sri Lanka (in which Bangladesh lost all their matches). It might be that they are missing the decision-maker in the dressing room. They are missing the strictness and the condition they were in the past few years. They are now under a free environment and that might be making the difference.

“I was with them in Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy and they played well there. No one accused them after losing matches there. But in Dehradun the team is looking very different. I spoke to them and I think they are blaming the bowling department and I told them you cannot win scoring low.” This is not the first time Hassan has gone after the players or the dressing-room environment in recent months.

In February, after Bangladesh’s home-series defeat to Sri Lanka, he said the team was “lacking in planning, strategy, mental strength and teamwork”. Then, during the Nidahas Trophy, he criticised interim head coach Courtney Walsh for his inability to draw up batting plans while giving himself credit for the team’s turnaround after their opening-game loss.Now, Hassan has also questioned Shakib Al Hasan’s captaincy and the batting approach of senior players Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal.