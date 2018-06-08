Six Pak players off to Scotland for T20s

LAHORE: Six players of the Pakistani cricket team left for Scotland to take part in the two-match Twenty20 series.

Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ahmed Shehzad, Usman Khan Shinwari and Mohammad Nawaz departed for Scotland from Lahore Airport.Most of the players, named in the 15-member squad for the Twenty20 series, are already in England.

The two-match series is scheduled to kick off on June 12. The second and final match will be played the very next day.Pakistan announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Scotland on Monday. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Babar Azam, who suffered an injury during the Lord’s Test against England, has been replaced by Haris Sohail.

Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper), Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Shinwari, Rahat Ali.