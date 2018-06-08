Mumbai slums get colourful makeover

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s slums are getting a colourful makeover thanks to an organisation that aims to change how people perceive deprived areas in India’s financial capital.

Volunteers have transformed some 12,000 homes across four different areas in the city of 20 million people into a bright visual spectacle. Artists have also created several elaborate murals as part of the initiative by non-profit group Chal Rang De, which means “Let’s Go Paint”. “We wanted to change the way people look at slums in Mumbai, in India,” the organisation’s co-founder Dedeepya Reddy told AFP.

“When you say ‘slums’ all you think about are the negative things, the dirtiness. That becomes a reflection of the people who stay here but it’s not the case. “They are really amazing people, they are very happy individuals, and we wanted their locality to be a reflection of who they are,” she added.