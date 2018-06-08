Fri June 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mumbai slums get colourful makeover

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s slums are getting a colourful makeover thanks to an organisation that aims to change how people perceive deprived areas in India’s financial capital.

Volunteers have transformed some 12,000 homes across four different areas in the city of 20 million people into a bright visual spectacle. Artists have also created several elaborate murals as part of the initiative by non-profit group Chal Rang De, which means “Let’s Go Paint”. “We wanted to change the way people look at slums in Mumbai, in India,” the organisation’s co-founder Dedeepya Reddy told AFP.

“When you say ‘slums’ all you think about are the negative things, the dirtiness. That becomes a reflection of the people who stay here but it’s not the case. “They are really amazing people, they are very happy individuals, and we wanted their locality to be a reflection of who they are,” she added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar