World accused of failing Yazidi women forced into sex slavery

BRUSSELS: The world is failing Yazidi women forced into sex slavery by Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, with 3,000 still unaccounted for but little action to find them, according to the head of a charity dedicated to helping survivors.

Murad Ismael said many Yazidi women and girls had been brainwashed or killed in captivity, while those who had managed to escape after years of enslavement and rape were left struggling to survive without an income or identity papers. “Every inch of these women’s body and soul is broken,” Ismael, executive director of Yazda, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation’s Trust Conference on modern-day slavery at the European Parliament on Wednesday.

“These girls, they just want to resume school, go back to normal.But they’re not given any income or support so many of them have to be a father and a mother to their siblings, in addition to being a survivor,” he added. The Yazidi, a religious sect whose beliefs combine elements of ancient Middle Eastern religions, are regarded by Islamic State as devil-worshippers.

Some 7,000 Yazidi women and girls were abducted, tortured and sexually abused by Islamic State fighters who invaded their homeland in northwest Iraq, in 2014. The militants were driven out a year ago, but many Yazidi women have yet to return to their villages.“We used to get over 100 rescued women and girls arriving to our office each month, but now we only see five or six,” Ismael told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.