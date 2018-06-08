Russia will stay in Syria ‘as long as beneficial’: Putin

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russian forces would remain in Syria as long as it was in Moscow’s interests, despite earlier announcing Russia’s mission in the war-torn country was largely completed.

“Our military is there to ensure Russia’s interests in an important region of the world,” Putin said in a response to a question during an annual televised phone-in with the Russian public. “They will stay there as long as it is beneficial to Russia and to ensure our international obligations. We are not planning to withdraw yet,” he said.

The president said the continued presence of Russian troops in the country would provide “invaluable experience” in the testing of new Russian weapons.But he added that large-scale hostilities had ceased and a peaceful settlement was on the agenda.

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that a new hypersonic intercontinental missile would enter service next year and guarantee Russia maintains military parity with the United States. He used a national televised call-in show to once again call attention to the modernisation of Russia’s strategic weapons, mentioning in particular the new “Avant-garde” missile capable of changing direction and altitude, which Putin said would make it unstoppable.

“Faster than Mach 20, twenty times the speed of sound,” said Putin. “I don’t think other countries will develop such a weapon in the coming years ... we already have it.” He said the missile was in production and would enter service next year.

Another hypersonic missile is already in service, said Putin. “The air-launched hypersonic system Dagger, it is a hypersonic missile that flies at 10 times the speed of sound, it is already in service of our army,” said the president.