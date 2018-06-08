First movie-themed hotel opens in Dubai

Majid Al Futtaim and Marriott International on Wednesday announced the opening of Aloft City Centre Deira, the Aloft brand’s third property in Dubai. Owned and developed by retail giant Majid Al Futtaim, Aloft City Centre Deira is the first hotel in the region to offer movie-themed suites, alongside a VOX Cinemas outdoor screen.Jalil Mekouar, CEO of Hotels at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties said: “I’m delighted to announce the opening of the Aloft City Centre Deira, which is our 13th hotel in the region. This is a milestone moment for Majid Al Futtaim as we integrate our VOX Cinemas brand into one of our hotels for the first time. Directly connected to City Centre Deira, Aloft features 304 loft-inspired rooms and suites – including four cinema-themed suites where movie lovers will be instantly transported to the magical world of films.Suite themes include Bollywood, Hollywood, Agent House and a specially created Dubai superhero suite.