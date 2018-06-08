Handwritten letter from Diana set to fetch $1,500 at auction

LONDON: Princess Diana‘s handwritten letter in which she jokes about how she ‘wanted a medal’ when she turned 30 is set to fetch $1,500 (£1,100) at auction. In the letter, written in July 1990, Diana thanked fashion designer Bruce Oldfield and his business partner Anita Richardson for a jersey they had sent her for her 29th birthday. She even signed off the intimate note to the pair with a smiley face, followed by a kiss. The Princess of Wales enjoyed a close relationship with Oldfield, who often dressed her for glamorous events. The thank you note is being sold alongside three Christmas cards sent out by Prince Charles and Diana, featuring sweet family portraits. The cards, which are being sold online by US-based RR auctions, are expected to sell for $800 (£600) each.