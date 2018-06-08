Prince of Wales will give evidence to child sex abuse probe

LONDON: The Prince of Wales has been asked to give a witness statement to a public inquiry about a paedophile bishop convicted and jailed for abusing young men. Prince Charles has been approached by lawyers acting for the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse which is investigating the disgraced bishop Peter Ball. The former bishop of Lewes and of Gloucester was sent to prison for 32 months in 2015 after he admitted abusing 18 teenagers and young men between the 1970s and 1990s. His abuse was first reported to the police in 1992 but charges were not brought and instead Ball accepted a caution and resigned.