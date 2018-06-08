Mumbai floods in pre-monsoon rainfall, navy to step in if required

MUMBAI, India: Several parts of Mumbai flooded after moderate rainfall on Thursday, putting a question mark over the city’s preparedness for monsoon and prompting the municipality to reach out to the Indian Navy. Parts of central Mumbai, Elphinstone Road, Parel, Dadar TT Circle and Hindmata were flooded in the pre-monsoon thundershowers between 11:30am and 12:30pm. The rains stopped at noon, but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced it had cancelled the leaves of its senior officials for the weekend. It asked for three teams of the National Disaster Response Force to be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd for the eastern suburbs and Andheri Sports Complex for the western suburbs.