Missing from White House Iftar dinner? Muslim, American guests

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s White House broke a two-decade-old tradition last year by cancelling the president’s annual Iftar dinner. On Wednesday night, the annual Ramadan reception, conceived in the 1990s to celebrate Muslim-Americans, was back on. All that was missing? Muslim-American guests. CBC has yet to confirm the attendance of a single one. The White House described the Iftar as being “for the Washington Diplomatic Community,” and most of the 50 or so guests in the state dining room of the East Wing were foreign ambassadors representing majority-Muslim countries. Leading members of the U.S.’s Muslim community who typically attend the event weren’t invited. Muslim advocacy organizations the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Muslim Public Affairs Council were both snubbed. So, too, were prominent spiritual leaders Mohamed Magid, the imam of the All Dulles Area Muslim Society Center, and Talib Shareef, president of the historic Nation’s Mosque, the oldest mosque in the capital, both of whom have been fixtures at the annual Ramadan celebration.

Trump welcomes Arab ambassadors: Trump welcomed Arab ambassadors on Wednesday to an iftar dinner hosted at the White House, the first he has hosted since taking office 17 months ago, where he referred to his time in Saudi Arabia as “one of the great two days of my life.” An hour to sunset, the road leading to the White House was cordoned off as guests from the diplomatic community began arriving. Around a dozen Arab ambassadors joined the dinner, according to a press pool report, including Saudi Arabia’s, Prince Khalid bin Salman. Also in attendance were ambassadors from the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Libya, Iraq, Morocco and Algeria. Prince Khalid was seated at Trump’s table, along with the Jordanian and Indonesian ambassadors.The White House dinner was also attended by President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, Vice President Mike Pence, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.