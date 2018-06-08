Saudi Arabia condemns four to death for forming ‘Iran cell’

RIYADH: A Saudi court has sentenced four people to death for links to regional Iran, alleging that they were plotting the assassination of “prominent figures”, state media said Thursday.

“The criminal court has sentenced four terrorists to death for forming a cell for Iran,” the state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV reported. “The terrorists were trained in camps in Iran” and “planned to assassinate prominent figures,” Al-Ekhbariya said, without giving any more details on those convicted. In December 2016, a Saudi court sentenced 15 people to death for spying for Iran, according to local media. A source told AFP then that most of them were members of the kingdom´s Shiite minority.