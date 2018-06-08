Thai junta seeks $10b in new security budget

BANGKOK: The Thai junta unveiled a new $10 billion defence and security budget, in what may be its final opportunity to allocate extra funds to the armed forces before a promised return to elections early next year. Military spending has risen since former army chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha seized power from the civilian government in 2014, fitting a pattern of Thai generals generously boosting budgets following their periodic coups. The figures, proposed to the junta-picked National Legislative Assembly for the 2019 fiscal year, represent $7 billion for defence, a $1 billion increase since the military seized power four years ago. In addition the regime is planning $3 billion in security spending to manage “new threats”, maintain “internal peace and order”, prevent transnational crimes and cyber attacks as well as protect the monarchy. The overall national budget is $94 billion of which the largest chunk — $15.3 billion — is earmarked for the Ministry of Education.