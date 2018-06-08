Thai junta seeks $10b in new security budget

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANGKOK: The Thai junta unveiled a new $10 billion defence and security budget, in what may be its final opportunity to allocate extra funds to the armed forces before a promised return to elections early next year. Military spending has risen since former army chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha seized power from the civilian government in 2014, fitting a pattern of Thai generals generously boosting budgets following their periodic coups. The figures, proposed to the junta-picked National Legislative Assembly for the 2019 fiscal year, represent $7 billion for defence, a $1 billion increase since the military seized power four years ago. In addition the regime is planning $3 billion in security spending to manage “new threats”, maintain “internal peace and order”, prevent transnational crimes and cyber attacks as well as protect the monarchy. The overall national budget is $94 billion of which the largest chunk — $15.3 billion — is earmarked for the Ministry of Education.
BANGKOK: The Thai junta unveiled a new $10 billion defence and security budget, in what may be its final opportunity to allocate extra funds to the armed forces before a promised return to elections early next year. Military spending has risen since former army chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha seized power from the civilian government in 2014, fitting a pattern of Thai generals generously boosting budgets following their periodic coups. The figures, proposed to the junta-picked National Legislative Assembly for the 2019 fiscal year, represent $7 billion for defence, a $1 billion increase since the military seized power four years ago. In addition the regime is planning $3 billion in security spending to manage “new threats”, maintain “internal peace and order”, prevent transnational crimes and cyber attacks as well as protect the monarchy. The overall national budget is $94 billion of which the largest chunk — $15.3 billion — is earmarked for the Ministry of Education.
Comments