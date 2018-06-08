KP Food Authority wants mechanical slaughterhouse

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Thursday expressed concern over the mismanagement at a slaughterhouse in Town-I and proposed the district government to establish a mechanical slaughterhouse.

In an official correspondence with secretary Local Government Department, the KP Food Authority said that during a visit to the aforementioned slaughter house its officials found out that the slaughterhouse did not comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and health and hygiene regulations.

It said that the owner of the slaughter house told the authority officials that he was paid only Rs80 for bringing and slaughtering an animal and expressed inability to implement the SOPs in his current income generation from the facility.

The authority said that diseased and weak animals and young calf were being slaughtered at the slaughter house on daily basis. It further said that the authority could not found any document about the registration of the slaughter house and there was no proper procedure for examining an animal if it was fit or not for human consumption. It said that the owner of the facility blamed the vets of the Livestock Department for the sorry affairs at the slaughterhouse. The authority asked the Livestock Department to take strict action against the vets performing duty at the slaughter house for negligence and violation of health safety and hygiene regulations.

It also asked for cancelation of registration of the slaughter house if it had one and to also take action against the people involved in slaughtering diseased and weak animals and young calf there.