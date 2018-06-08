Two female candidates hope to get PTI ticket for PK-73

PESHAWAR: Will a female candidate get the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket for contesting the election for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency, PK-73, in the provincial metropolis?

That is the question being asked as the aspirants belonging to the PTI continued to lobby for the party ticket due to their belief that it could help them win the seat. A record number of candidates have applied for the PTI ticket for PK-73 and they are now waiting anxiously for the decision by the party leadership.

The female applicants for the ticket are Ayesha Bano and Summiya Baloch.

The constituency, then known as PK-5 Peshawar, was won in 2013 general election by PTI’s Yaseen Khalil with an impressive 31,575 votes. The runner-up, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, a former minister from the JUI-F, trailed far behind with 6,908 votes. In third place was QWP’s Mohammad Ibrar with 4,140 votes while PML-N’s Farhad Ali who polled 3,228 votes. Former MPA from the constituency, Ateefur Rahman, got a meagre 3,133 votes. Former federal minister Arbab Alamgir Khan obtained ridiculously low 2,555 votes and forfeited his deposit. And ANP.s Arbab Tahir was placed last with 1,620 votes only.

Yaseen Khalil is out of the race this time as he has been expelled from the PTI for allegedly selling his vote in the Senate election in March. He is reportedly trying to get the PPP ticket for contesting the election from this constituency. He was in the PPP before joining PTI.

The other important candidate will be Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, who belongs to the JUI-F and may contest on the MMA ticket if the five-party religio-political alliance is able to agree on fielding joint candidates. The ANP candidate will also put up a fight in the constituency.

Initially, the PTI circles were saying that one of the two female candidates for the PK-73 may get the ticket. However, some party activists started opposing the idea. It is unclear if the party leadership is still toying with this idea, though it may hesitate to give ticket to a woman due to concern that the considerable number of male candidates could protest the decision.

Summiya Baloch, presently an elected member of Town 3 Peshawar, said she hoped PTI Chairman Imran Khan would consider my application for the party ticket for PK-73 as he has always appreciated and support people like them.

Talking to The News, the young lady said: “There is a difference between me and other female and male candidates as I am short-statured. The PTI will make history if a short-statured female is given an opportunity by giving her ticket to get elected as the first such person in the provincial assembly. My election would also motivate and encourage the youth as PTI is the party of young people.”

Summiya Balcoh pointed out that she campaigned door to door in the NA-4 Peshawar by-election to seek votes for the PTI candidate and contributed to his victory. “Whether it was the ‘dharna’ in Islamabad for 126 days, the lockdown of the federal capital and any PTI public meeting or activity, I was always there despite being a female and short-statured,” she added.

Ayesha Bano, a well-educated lady living in the University Town in Peshawar and the wife of a noted orthopedic surgeon, has been active in the PTI for the last many years. She is a social worker and has been doing welfare work for the community in the field of education and other sectors.

“It will be an honour if I am given the PTI ticket for the constituency. If not, I will accept the party decision. Whatever the party decides, I hope it will be for best of public interest,” she said when reached for her comments. “I was very happy when I learnt that I was being considered for the party ticket,” she remarked.