Famous brands minting money through Eid sales

Islamabad : As Eidul Fitr just around the corner, many national and international brand shops all across the federal capital are selling garments, shoes and other accessories with offering attractive ''Eid sales'' by displaying upto 30 to 50% off minting money from the customers.

Due to increase in the concept of brands, mostly citizens claimed the famous outlets ahead of Eid are fleecing the consumers in the name of quality products and charging a huge profit even on low-quality products.

As usual a large number of customers who visited these famous outlets for Eid shopping returned home empty-handed because of the higher prices of readymade garments, shoes, handbags and many other accessories. According to citizens, people are crazy in following the brand race and it lower down the street trend markets are now focused on tagged with latest brands. Famous brands of outfits, accessories, footwear and eatables create a sense of satisfaction among the large number of people in our society.

A 50-year-old Aisya Bibi with her young girls while shopping on garment shop lamenting the situation said that majority of the designers outlets are so expensive that only the elite class can do shopping from there.

Another 37-year-old Zakiya Khatun said every day a new and different shop is opened in a regular market and they claim that they offer the best designs at lower prices to achieve a rank among its consumers.

And when the season is about to end or any festivals comes every brand sell their outfits on lower price in the name of Sale. Nowadays people are very much obsessed about brands. In past ladies were so much aware about their budgets they never thought to spend their money beyond limits, she added. A student of BBA, Saniya Azam, while shopping at local brand shop at F-10 market said, “all sales seems attractive until we visit the outlet.”

Although the owners have inscribed Sale upto 30 % but it is quite difficult to find a suitable dress in this sale category. Most of the dresses in 30 % sale category were found obsolete and old fashioned. A salesman at a famous brand outlet claimed the trend is emerging among people to buy branded clothes because these fashion outlets have fixed rates even in regular days and do not exploit the consumers in the name of any festivity like Eid.