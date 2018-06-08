667 candidates obtain nomination papers for general elections

Rawalpindi : The process of submitting nomination papers for upcoming general elections gained momentum on Thursday as several candidates submitted their documents in the District Courts, Rawalpindi, for seven national and fifteen provincial assembly seats in the district.

As many as total 667 candidates 235 for National Assembly and 432 candidates for Provincial Assembly seats have obtained nomination forms during last four days and they could submit their papers till today (Friday).

The candidates of PML-N, PPP, PTI, AML and several other parties are coming in judicial complex, Rawalpindi in joyful mood.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Mukhtar Abbas have submitted their nomination papers to contest general elections from NA-60. Raza Ahmed Shah candidate of Muthidda Majlis-e-Amal has submitted his nomination papers for NA-60 and PP-17.

The PTI backed Awami Muslim League (AML) chairman Shaikh Rashid Ahmed submitted his nomination papers to contest general elections from two constituencies of National Assembly seats from NA-60 and NA-62.

Similarly, PML-N Yasar Mehmood, Tehreek-e-Labaik Chaudhry Qadeer and independent candidate Raja Farrukh Javed have filed nomination papers from NA-62. The nomination papers are filed by PML-N Raja Muhammad Akram, Raja Shahid Zafar and Waqar Hussain Dar to contest elections from PP-13. Tahreek-Labiak’s Chaudhry Rizwan and PML-N Muhammad Hafiz have filed nomination papers from PP-17. The PML-N Barrister Danyyal also filed nomination papers from NA-60.

June 8 is the last day for candidates to file their nomination papers for the upcoming elections of national and provincial assemblies scheduled to be held on July 25.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) schedule for elections, candidates can submit their nomination papers till June 8 (Friday) and the initial list of candidates will be displayed on the same day.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised till June 14, while appeals against decisions by retuning officers can be filed till June 19. The appeal tribunal will wind up requests by June 26 and a day later, on June 27, candidates’ list would be displayed again.

The candidates will then have time until June 28, to withdraw their nomination papers, after which a new list with election symbols would be issued on June 29.

The ECP has set up Online Scrutiny Cell to facilitate returning officers in scrutiny of nomination papers of contesting candidates.

The cell comprising four teams from National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will work round the clock till June 14. A software has also been developed connecting NADRA, FBR, NAB and SBP with Election Commission Secretariat through a secure system.

Under the online scrutiny process, returning officers will send particulars of the candidates to Election Commission through email or fax on daily basis.

After completing the scrutiny process through the software, the teams of the Cell will return details about the candidates received from all the concerned departments to the returning officers.