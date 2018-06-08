Rs4.5 million fine imposed on profiteers

Rawalpindi : Director Livestock Department Rawalpindi Division Dr Shahid Sajjad on Thursday visited Ramazan ‘Sasta’ Bazaars of Rawalpindi and checked prices, quality and availability of poultry and eggs.

He informed that the Punjab Livestock Department with the cooperation of Pakistan Poultry Association is ensuring availability of poultry and eggs in 35 Ramazan ‘Sasta’ Bazaars of the division on subsidised rates to provide relief to the citizens.

According to Director Livestock Rawalpindi, Dr Shahid Sajjad Asghar Rs10 per kilogram subsidy is being provided to the consumers on poultry and Rs5 on per dozen eggs.

Talking to APP, he informed that the Livestock Department had deputed its personnel in 35 Ramazan ‘Sasta’ Bazaars set up in the division to ensure supply of eggs and poultry on subsidized rates.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sara Hayat informed that the district government imposed over Rs4.5 million on profiteers and lodged 61 FIRs against the rules violators during Ramazan.

She said that those found indulged in profiteering and hoarding are being sent behind the bars.

Sara Hayat informed that though, the prices of fruits and vegetables are directly linked with demand and supply formula but, the administration was taking strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators particularly hoarders, profiteers and those involved in artificial price hike.

She said, the magistrates were visiting whole sale and open markets on daily basis to check prices of daily use items and impose fines on the rules violators.

The shopkeepers found involved in severe violations and creating problems for the residents were being sent behind the bars, she added.

She warned the profiteers and hoarders of strict action if found violating the official price list in all big and small markets of the district.

Sara Hayat said, the administration and price control magistrates are conducting raids against profiteers and efforts are being made to provide relief to the public on daily use items and implement the recommended prices in the open markets.

The agriculture department had also set up fair price shops at Ramadan Bazaars.

The ADCG said 16 bazaars including five in Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation area, two in cantonment area, eight in tehsil area and a model bazaar at Shamsabad were set up to facilitate the citizens.

Sara Hayat said, the district administration officers were directed to ensure presence of the staff concerned and availability of quality food items on the stalls in Ramazan ‘Sasta’ Bazaars.

She informed that she is also visiting Ramadan ‘Sasta’ Bazaar and inspecting attendance of the staff.

The quality and availability of food and other essential items is inspected at different stalls, she said adding, the officers concerned were directed to also check availability of essential commodities in the open market according to the rate list issued by the district administration.