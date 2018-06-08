Education minister assumes charge

Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh assumed the charge of his office on Wednesday.

He chaired a meeting at the committee room of the ministry, where he was briefed about the functions and on-going and future projects of the ministry and attached departments.

The meeting was attended by education and professional training secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani, heads of all attached departments of the ministry, and senior officers of the ministry.