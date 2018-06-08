Gang of street criminals busted

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang comprising five persons involved in street crimes and recovered valuables and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

He said that SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi assigned the task to SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to ensure arrest of those involved in looting people at gun point.

He constituted a team under supervision of DSP CIA Muhammad Ashraf Shah which included Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf and others.

This team worked hard and succeeded to arrest five persons involved in looting people at gun point when they used to come out from banks’ ATM after withdrawal of their money.

They have been identified as Ehtsham Ali, Kashif Mehmood, Imtaiz, Asgher Khan and Muhammad Ahmed while police also recovered cell phone and weapons from them.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to strike at different areas of twin cities. Police have obtained their physical remand from the concerned court and further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Shafqat Ali from Bhara Kahu police arrested Shahzad and recovered 110 gram hashish from him.

ASI Zulfqar from CIA police arrested Imtiaz and recovered stolen mobile phone from him while ASI Sajjad Ahmed nabbed Kamran Abbasi and recovered 30 bore pistol from him. Sub-inspector Shafqat Mehmood from Sabzi Mandi police arrested Jahangir Shah and recovered 250 gram heroin from him.

ASI Qasim Zia from Sihala police arrested Aamir Sajjad, Sajjad Mehmood and Hassan Imtaiz and recovered three 30 bore pistols from their possession.

SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has appreciated the overall performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance against criminal elements.